Riphah University awards degrees to 14 Ph.D graduates, 115 gold medalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 14 Ph.D graduates and 115 gold medalists were conferred degrees during the 15th Convocation of Riphah International University held here in Hybrid mode on Saturday.

The convocation was also attended online by the other 1600 plus graduating students.

The President Dr. Arif Alvi is the Patron of Riphah International University.

He was invited to chair the convocation as a chief guest but due to Covid-19 restrictions the proposal could not be materialized, therefore, he gave his video message.

During his speech, he appreciated Riphah's vision and mission to inculcate Islamic ethical values in its academic programmes and to excel in the fields of research and education. He also appreciated the efforts of Riphah for the separate education for females.

He extended his greeting to Riphah for organizing high values conferences in Medical Education, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Rehabilitation Sciences, Lifestyle medicine, and other conferences.

He congratulates graduating students, their parents, and teachers as well as the university authorities on their achievements.

The chief guest for today's convocation was Hassan Muhammad Khan, Chancellor Riphah International University.

Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated all the graduates and wished them a bright and successful future. He said that Riphah provides education, which is beyond academic knowledge but also focus on character building.

He further said that Riphah groomed its students to improve the intellectual and personal growth, preparing them to become informed leaders and valuable citizens of Pakistan with focus on Islamic ethical codes.

He said that this year Islamic International Medical College has completed a journey of 25 years which is now recognized as a premier medical institution. He spoke that the university has progressed exponentially in terms of the number and quality of programmes, faculty, and students.

The ethos of the University are based on the emphasis on high quality in academics and research horizons. He extended his felicitations to the Vice-chancellor, graduating students, faculty members, and parents on this joyous occasion.

Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed said that with Allah SWT's blessing and support, coincides with our completion of 25 years of an educational struggle to introduce a value-based program of learning.

The creation of the Islamic International Medical College Trust in 1995 by the Founding Managing Trustee Late Major General Zulfiqar Ali Khan was a landmark of a meaningful and objective-based educational movement.

He mentioned that Riphah is not only a quality educational institution, it is a movement for Islamic beliefs and social change.

He mentioned that Riphah is a state-of-the-art educational institute which is offering 146 academic programs, 22000 Plus enrolled students, and 908 Faculty Members.

Brig (R) Salim Ahmed Khan, Registrar Riphah International University conducted the proceedings of the 15th convocation in befitting manners and thanked all the committee members for organizing the successful ceremony.