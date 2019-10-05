Riphah University launches Lifestyle Medicine Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):Riphah International University on Friday launched Riphah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine (RILSM) to introduce Lifestyle Medicine in medical curriculum and for general public awareness in the country.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on the occasion between Lifestyle Medicine Training Center & Riphah International University by Chancellor Riphah University Mr. Hassan M. Khan and CEO LMTC Dr. Shagufta Feroz.

President, Pakistan National Hearts Association, Maj. Gen. (R) Masud ur Rehman Kiani, Executive Director, Hearts International Hospital Maj. Gen. (R)Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Vice Chancellor Riphah University Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad & Executive Director IIMC-T Engr. Asadullah Khan graced the occasion.

A panel discussion was also held on the occasion with topic of "Synchronized Lifestyle Modification for Disease Control".

Eminent speaker and lifestyle practioner Dr.

Shagufta Feroz chair the panel discussion.

She was specialized in Family Medicine, Holistic Nutrition, Lifestyle Medicine and the only physician from Pakistan who is a fellow of Integrative Medicine, University of Arizona-USA. She was leaving no stone unturned to bring Global Lifestyle Medicine Movement to Pakistan.

Till now, she had managed variety of patients from Pakistan and around the world with Lifestyle Medicine along with the principles of her independent research "Synchronized Lifestyle Modification Program-SLP".

In 2017 Harvard University nominated her as their Collaborator for Pakistan for introduction of Lifestyle Medicine in medical curriculum and for general public awareness.

She was the only Lifestyle Medicine board certified physician, who represents Pakistan at these forums. World Organization of Natural Medicine gave her the title of "Doctor of Humanitarian Services ".