RIU arranges five-day workshop for women network engineers at Women University Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering of Riphah International University (RIU) has arranged a five-day "Hands-on Network Security" training and workshop at Women University, Swabi .

The workshop was aimed to train women network engineers of Pakistan in network security. The workshop is the second in series in the project "Network Security Training and Workshop across selected Women Universities in Pakistan.

Syed Muhammad Sajjad, senior lecturer RISE, and the Principal Investigator of the project discussed the vulnerabilities in protocols and their exploitation in-depth to provide students with a better understanding of how to secure their data on the internet from hackers. The participants were also guided about the use of public-key cryptography and Infrastructure.

The speaker emphasized that Network Access Control must be used in academic campuses and enterprises to control illegitimate users' access over the organization network. The use of Firewalls and Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems for safety and security was also discussed in depth.

The utilization of IP Security (Virtual Private Network) and Transport Layer Security is recommended for secure communication in academic environments.

The resource person also explained the components and establishment of the Security Operation Center (SOC), sharing of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) in enterprises, and campus networks.

A hands-on lab followed each session. At the end of the event, certificates were distributed among the participants of the workshop. The resource persons discussed cyber-bullying and online harassment of women in Pakistan. The effects of cyber bullying cause depression, isolation, illness, anger, low self-esteemed, and suicide.

The safety advice was also shared with the audience to safeguard themselves from the cyber bullying.

At the end of the workshop, the vice-chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi thanked the resource persons, organizer and sponsor Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering (RISE), Riphah International University (RIU), Pakistan education and Research Network (PERN), European Union, Asi@connect and TEIN Corporation Center and distributed the certificates among the participants and organizers.