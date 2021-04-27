Role of civil bureaucracy discussed in webinar at Islamia Univeristy

UrduPoint.com
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Department of Political Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a webinar on New Public Management and the Role of Civil Bureaucracy in Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, in his inaugural remarks, highlighted the importance of the topic and said that bureaucracy is the most important aspect of public administration.

He said that bureaucracy is the backbone of a governing body of a state.

All major departments of the country are run by the bureaucratic team on a permanent basis.

Prof. Dr Mahboob Hussain, Chairman, Department of History and Pakistan Studies, University of Punjab, Lahore discussed the role of bureaucracy through the historical perspective of Pakistan. He discussed that bureaucracy in Pakistan has been politicized over the past few decades.

He added that strong bureaucracy in Pakistan is a significant obstacle in the way of the stable parliamentary government in Pakistan.

He mentioned that we need to create a balance between the different state institutions including civil bureaucracy, military bureaucracy, judiciary and parliament.

He further said that devolution of power at the district level and redefining the power structure at the secretariat level is very essential. Similarly, Political leadership and civil bureaucracy need to develop a transparent and effective partnership for promoting public interest and ensuring human governance.

He added that civil service is the profession where the civil servants are expected to work for the welfare of the society, for the welfare of the citizens, bureaucracy should not have only managerial professionalism it should have an ethical dimension as well. The welfare of the citizens is a very important part of the bureaucratic setup.

Dr Aamir Saeed, Assistant Professor, Institute of Administrative Sciences, University of Punjab, Lahore started with the legacy of administrative reforms from the time period of dark ages in the Christian world.

He talked about the French revolution, industrial reforms and colonial bureaucracy's role at that time.

Finally, he added that the impact of the administrative reforms was of the nature to accommodate public-private partnership. He said that in societies where rule of law is not well established, power becomes the coinage; hence the powerful actors' reign supreme.

At the end of the session, Prof. Dr Syed Mussawar Hussain offered concluding remarks and mentioned that bureaucracy has played a vital role in improving governance and strengthening the law and order situations in any society. He delivered his vote of thanks to the panellist and participants of the webinar and said that the Department of Political sciences will hold such interactive academic sessions in the future as well.

