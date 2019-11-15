UrduPoint.com
Role Of Teachers Must For Development Of Balochistan University: Vice Chancellor Panizai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Professor Dr Muhammad Anwar Panizai on Friday said role of teachers was paramount for the development of varsity in order to achieve main objective of quality education

He expressed these view while chairing a meeting of 82nd of Academic Council of University of Balochistan (UoB) at Committee Room, where Vice Chancellors, Dean faculties, Heads of departments, Directors Colleges, Controller Examinations, Registrars of University and others were present on the occasion.

Education agendas including Higher education principle, M. Fill, PHD programs, departmental performance, future programs of education and other related education came under discussions during meeting where several important decisions were made for knowledge.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor of University said the University was facing financial difficulties and in this regard, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Provincial government and Chancellor have been notified to resolve financial problems in order to better cope academic affairs of the Balochistan University.

"The Balochistan University is main varsity of province and thousands of poor students of the province are being provided with higher education opportunities", he said, saying University's sub-campuses were made in other areas of province, aiming to promote education in keeping view of poor students' difficulties.

He said main purpose of the varsity was to enhance knowledge and researches for ensuring better future of students who could utilize their abilities for progressing of country and Balochsitan after completion of their higher education and added Balochistan University was moving towards to achieve its original targets in education fields.

The meeting also argued various issues and participants presented their own positive feedbacks for educational improvement of future.

