Roll Number Slips Of BA/BSc Dispatched To Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

Roll number slips of BA/BSc dispatched to students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The roll number slips of private and late college candidates appearing in B.A/B.Sc Annual Examination have been dispatched on their permanent addresses, said a release issued by University of Malakand here on Tuesday.

All the private and late college candidates have been directed to contact their nearest Post Offices, Roll number slips have also been uploaded on the University official website www.uom.edu.pk that can be searched out through father name or registration number.

The examinations are scheduled to start from Oct 14, it added.

