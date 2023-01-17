Rotary Public School sports week concludes

Better education plays a pivotal role in promoting social development, said Principal of Rotary Public School Sukkur, Syeda Wajeeha here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Better education plays a pivotal role in promoting social development, said Principal of Rotary Public school Sukkur, Syeda Wajeeha here on Tuesday.

She expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony at concluding of sports Week.

She said success could be achieved by promoting better education.

She advised teachers to make sure that better and more effective education is imparted to the students so that they could perform future responsibilities in a better way.

She also advised principals to make sure of the attendance of teachers and staff.