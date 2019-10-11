UrduPoint.com
Roundtable Conference At NUST Centre For International Peace & Stability (CIPS)

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

A roundtable titled, “Dynamics of Forced Migration in Pakistan: Addressing Internal Displacement & Refugee Movements” was convened by the NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability (CIPS) in collaboration with the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), Pakistan Chapter here on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Mr Igor Ivancic, Assistant Representative (Protection) at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) graced the occasion as the keynote speaker. The event was divided into two sessions: the first session focused on “Pakistan’s Experience with Internal Displacement” and the second session’s discussion was devoted to “Exploring Durable Solutions to the Protracted Afghan Refugee Crisis in Pakistan.” The roundtable brought together eminent speakers with expertise in domains of policy formation as well as implementation, along with academics with thorough knowledge on the subject.

They included Lt General Asif Yasin Malik, HI (M) (Retd), Brig Aftab Ahmed Qureshi, Mr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Mr Ihsan Ghani, Mr Rustam Shah Mohmand, Dr Adnan Rafiq, Ms Shad Begum, Dr Sohail Ahmad, and Ms Menahil Tahir.

They highlighted the plight of forcibly displaced populations and the need for systematised policymaking with contextual considerations. Drawing from the roundtable conference, the broad consensus crystalised that Pakistan’s management of the internally displaced and the refugees should be promulgated on more visible fora since Pakistan has extensive lessons and experiences to offer for countering the challenges posed by forced migration.

