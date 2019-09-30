UrduPoint.com
Roundtable Discussion Participants Suggests Govt To Conduct CSS Exams In Urdu

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:16 PM

The participants of a roundtable discussion on Monday suggested the government to order Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to conduct Central Superior Services examinations (CSS) in Urdu language besides taking immediate measures to make Urdu as official language of the country

The roundtable discussion titled "Enforcing National Language; Importance of Urdu Translation," was organized by Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in collaboration with Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Urdu, Pakistan.Speaking on the occasion, the participants urged the government to introduce translation as a subject at university level curriculum.

They recalled that Supreme Court in its verdict had also passed a similar judgment, ordering the FPSC to conduct CSS examinations in Urdu, said a press release.

CII Secretary Dr Ikram ul Haq highlighted council's translation department services. CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz highlighted importance of translation.

The officers of CII's Translation department, Management of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Urdu Pakistan Muhammad Aslam Alori, Agriculture University Faisalabad's Muzaffar Hussain Salik, Gujrat University's Dr Ghulam Ali, National University of Modern Languages' (NUML) Professor Safdar Rashid, Allama Iqbal Open University's Dr Safdar Rashid, spoke on the occasion.

