Rs 135 mln to be spent on 33 new schemes of education deptt

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Wednesday that Rs 135.8 million would be spent on 33 new schemes of the education department in the district while more than Rs 100 million would be spent on three ongoing schemes of health sector under Annual Development Programme 2020-21.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of development projects of the department of education and health here at his conference room. Deputy director development Shafiqur Rehman, Assistant commissioner revenue Shoaib Niswana, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rai Samiullah and officers of education and construction department were also present in the meeting.

This year, the ongoing schemes of education department included construction of rooms in four schools, provision of missing facilities in six schools, reconstruction of dangerous buildings in 16 schools, up-gradation of four girls schools and three boys schools.

The meeting was informed that tenders for the schemes had been opened and work orders would soon be issued.

The meeting was informed that Rs 5.8 million would be spent on construction of additional rooms, Rs 10 million on the provision of non-existent facilities, Rs 63 million on the construction of dangerous school buildings and Rs 57 million for the up-gradation of girls and boys schools.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Development Shafiqur Rehman said that Rs 55 million had been spent on 36 schemes of school education for the year 2019-20, out of which, 34 schemes had been completed while work on two schemes was in final stage.

He said that Rs 33.6 million would be spent on three schemes of higher education during the current year, out of which, Rs 10 million would spend on ongoing scheme of government degree college Shah Nikdar, Rs 10 million on a scheme of government degree college Bhabhra while Rs 3.6 million would be spent for the provision of furniture and books to college libraries.

On the occasion, CEO Health Dr Rai Samiullah informed the meeting that a total of Rs 83.2 million were being spent on converting the Primary health centre into a rural health centre, out of which, Rs 71.8 million had so far been spent. He said that Rs 5 million, out of 9 million had so far been spent on the construction of laundry at Tehsil headquarters hospital Shahpur.

He further told the meeting that under the specialized healthcare programme, more than Rs 4.2 millionhad yet been spent on modernization of emergency of DHQ Teaching hospital while a total of Rs 13.3 million would be spent on its renovation and for the provision of modern machinery in the emergency wardwould cost Rs 13 million, he added.