Rs 2bn Bailout Package For Universities Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 01:54 PM

Rs 2bn bailout package for universities approved

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has approved Rs 2billion bailout package for public sector universities to address their financial problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has approved Rs 2billion bailout package for public sector universities to address their financial problems.

Finance Minister KP Taimur Salim Jhagra in a statement here Monday said that 50 million additional grant was given to University of Peshawar and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on the basis of its better performance.

The others university for which the bailout package was approved including University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Gomal University DI Khan, Agriculture University Peshawar and Islamia College University Peshawar.

>