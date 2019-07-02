Rs 3.8 billion budget of Islamia University of Bahawalpur approved

(@imziishan)

The Finance and Planning Committee (FPC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has approved Rs. 3879.189 million budget for the fiscal year 2019-20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Finance and Planning Committee (FPC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur IUB ) has approved Rs. 3879.189 million budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the budget focuses on fiscal discipline ensuring quality research, development and services reducing the financial deficit significantly. The committee estimated Rs.3652.682 million as income from various sources with Rs. 226.506 million deficit. Total development budget has been estimated at Rs.

932.144 million. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aamir Ijaz chaired the meeting. Other committee members included Chairman Department of Mathematics Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Chairperson Department of Arabic Dr. Raheela Khalid Qureshi, Director Colleges Bahawalpur Division Muhammad Ibrahim, representative of Higher education Department Punjab, Director Local Fund Audit Muhammad Shahzad Akhtar, representative of Secretary Finance Department Punjab Government and Treasurer of the university Shahid Mahmood Khan.