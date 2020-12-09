UrduPoint.com
Rs 50 Mln Funds Released For MNSUA Uplift Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:28 PM

Tenders for uplift project at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) at a cost of Rs Rs 800 million will be opened on December 12 (Saturday)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Tenders for uplift project at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) at a cost of Rs Rs 800 million will be opened on December 12 (Saturday).

According to building department officials, the Admin block, mosque, roads, water tank and boundary wall of the varsity will be constructed.

The tenders will be opened at district council office under Tendering opening committee (TOC) including SE Building, Commissioner, XEN, Architect and DC Multan.

The provincial government has issued Rs 50 million initial funds for the project concerned while the project will be completed within next three years.

The contractor which will got contract will start work soon after the allotment while the project will be completed under supervision of Building department, sources added.

APP /sak - xl1145 hrs

