Rs 52 Bln Allocated For Education Sector During FY 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 09:57 PM

An amount of around Rs 52 billion was earmarked for the education sector in PSDP 2022-23 for the education sector, according to Economic Survey 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 )

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar launched the pre-budget document during a press conference on Thursday.

According to the document the allocation was aimed to ensure sufficient levels and efficient public spending on education and skills learning to meet national learning goals.

The National Economic Council (NEC) in its meeting in June last year approved Federal PSDP at Rs 800 billion and Provincial ADPs of Rs 1463 billion.

As per PSDP 2022-23, at the Federal level, there are 21 projects/schemes (19 ongoing: 2 new) related to basic and college education under the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (M/o FE&PT), having an allocation of Rs 2670.785 million. There is one project under the Ministry of Defence with an allocation of Rs 21 million and one under the Government of Balochistan with an allocation of Rs 400 million.

