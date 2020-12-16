Rs1.5 mln distributed among 52 students of GCWUF

The Inter loop scholarship cheques of Rs 1.5 million were distributed among 52 talented girls students of BS department of Government College Women University Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Inter loop scholarship cheques of Rs 1.5 million were distributed among 52 talented girls students of BS department of Government College Women University Faisalabad.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq distributed the cheques here on Wednesday in a ceremony.

While addressing,she thanked the interloop group for extending financial support for talented students,adding that this financial support would ease the financial burden of parents of the students.

She congratulated the students and urged upon them to focus on their education.

Registrar Rahat Afzal, Col (R) Ijaz Ahmed Nasir from Inter loop, Student Financial Aid Officer Asma Zaheer were present on the occasion.