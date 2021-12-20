Rs230 mln disbursed among retired employees of SALU

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A sum of Rs 230 million pending for four years has been disbursed among retired employees from grade two to grade 22 of Shah Abdul Latif University on account of pension benefits.

According to Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University on Monday, the Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University, Dr.

Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, said that the salaries and pensions were being disbursed timely on the first day of every month. He added that the university has overcome the deficit of Rs 224 million by curtailing its expenditures drastically.