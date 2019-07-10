UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs36 Billion Allocated To Improve Education Standard In Merged Districts: Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:37 PM

Rs36 billion allocated to improve education standard in merged districts: Adviser

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Education, Zia Ullah Bangash Wednesday said that government has allocated a handsome amount of Rs36 billion in current fiscal year to improve education standard in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Education, Zia Ullah Bangash Wednesday said that government has allocated a handsome amount of Rs36 billion in current fiscal year to improve education standard in merged areas.

He was chairing a meeting relating to developmental projects in merged districts. The meeting was also attended by Additional Director Education Merged areas, Hashim Khan Afridi, Planning Officer, Mushrraf Khan and other concerned officials of education department.

He said that a sum of Rs22 billion was developmental and non-developmental budget while the remaining was earmarked for current year under ten-year development project.

He said that 35000 students of secondary level would be provided a stipend of Rs1000 to reduce drop out ration.

He said that 700,000 Primary level students would be provided 500 rupees monthly for the same purpose.

On the occasion, CM adviser also directed to expedite recruitment on vacant seats and said that it would help reduce shortage of staff in schools after vacation. He said that 500 play areas, 200 IT labs and 300 science labs would be constructed in merged areas aiming ensuring needed education facilities to students residing in new districts.

He said that government was endeavoring to improve education standard under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmud Khan adding that very soon people would start enjoying the fruits of welfare-oriented polices initiated by PTI government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Budget Same Afridi Government Billion

Recent Stories

ERC launches Eid Al Adha Campaign

8 minutes ago

The World’s Biggest Book Sale Comes to Karachi f ..

10 minutes ago

The OIC Secretary General calls on the internation ..

33 minutes ago

PITB Opens Admission for Next Batch of ‘e-Rozgaa ..

37 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur asks officers to improve s ..

43 seconds ago

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control visits ANF ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.