Rs36 billion allocated to improve education standard in merged districts: Adviser

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Education , Zia Ullah Bangash Wednesday said that government has allocated a handsome amount of Rs36 billion in current fiscal year to improve education standard in merged areas.

He was chairing a meeting relating to developmental projects in merged districts. The meeting was also attended by Additional Director Education Merged areas, Hashim Khan Afridi, Planning Officer, Mushrraf Khan and other concerned officials of education department.

He said that a sum of Rs22 billion was developmental and non-developmental budget while the remaining was earmarked for current year under ten-year development project.

He said that 35000 students of secondary level would be provided a stipend of Rs1000 to reduce drop out ration.

He said that 700,000 Primary level students would be provided 500 rupees monthly for the same purpose.

On the occasion, CM adviser also directed to expedite recruitment on vacant seats and said that it would help reduce shortage of staff in schools after vacation. He said that 500 play areas, 200 IT labs and 300 science labs would be constructed in merged areas aiming ensuring needed education facilities to students residing in new districts.

He said that government was endeavoring to improve education standard under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmud Khan adding that very soon people would start enjoying the fruits of welfare-oriented polices initiated by PTI government.