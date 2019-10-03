RTS organized seminar in Engineering varsity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Right to Public Service Commission Thursday arranged a seminar in Engineering University Peshawar to create awareness among students about Right to Information Laws.

Chief Commissioner RTS, Muhammad Mushtaq Jadoon was the Chief Guest in the event that was attended by large number of students and academia.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Jadoon said that RTS is working to facilitate people in getting needed services timely. He said that all the focal persons, district monitoring officers are available to serve the people adding that public RTS can be accessed directly or complaints can be launched on KP Citizen Portal.

Registrar Engineering University, Dr. Khizr Azam Khan also urged students to take benefit of programs initiated by provincial government for people's welfare.