Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ensuring access to education to girls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Women Development Department Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday urged parents, teachers and community leaders to fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring access to education, particularly for girls

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Women Development Department Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday urged parents, teachers and community leaders to fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring access to education, particularly for girls.

In her special message on the International Day of Education, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that an educated individual not only improves their own quality of life but also serves as a guiding light for others.

She highlighted the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies, which have created numerous opportunities in the education sector.

She said that the need to align the education system with modern requirements and equip students with skills that would help them tackle future challenges effectively.

Underscoring the importance of education for women and girls, she said that no society could truly progress unless women are provided with equal opportunities for education.

She mentioned the initiatives taken by the provincial government to promote education, such as reforms, budget increases and modern educational projects, as top priorities.

Dr Rubaba added that a significant number of students in Balochistan are currently benefiting from the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) scholarships, a clear testament to the provincial government's sincere efforts to advance education in the region.

She further remarked that the International Day of Education serves as a reminder that the dream of progress cannot be realized without knowledge.

She urged collective efforts to build a society where education is recognized as every child's fundamental right.

.