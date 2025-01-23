- Home
- Education
- Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ensuring access to education to girls
Rubaba Urges Parents, Teachers To Fulfill Tasks In Ensuring Access To Education To Girls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 09:25 PM
Adviser to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Women Development Department Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday urged parents, teachers and community leaders to fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring access to education, particularly for girls
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Women Development Department Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday urged parents, teachers and community leaders to fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring access to education, particularly for girls.
In her special message on the International Day of Education, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that an educated individual not only improves their own quality of life but also serves as a guiding light for others.
She highlighted the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies, which have created numerous opportunities in the education sector.
She said that the need to align the education system with modern requirements and equip students with skills that would help them tackle future challenges effectively.
Underscoring the importance of education for women and girls, she said that no society could truly progress unless women are provided with equal opportunities for education.
She mentioned the initiatives taken by the provincial government to promote education, such as reforms, budget increases and modern educational projects, as top priorities.
Dr Rubaba added that a significant number of students in Balochistan are currently benefiting from the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) scholarships, a clear testament to the provincial government's sincere efforts to advance education in the region.
She further remarked that the International Day of Education serves as a reminder that the dream of progress cannot be realized without knowledge.
She urged collective efforts to build a society where education is recognized as every child's fundamental right.
.
Recent Stories
10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s development challenges: Martin ..
China demands investigation into killing of Chinese mine worker in Afghanistan
Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ensuring access to education ..
Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan
Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD OPF
KP Govt decides to take action against substandard food
Interior Ministry submits report on cases against Rauf Hasan
Maintaining law & order situation top priority of local administration: DC Ziara ..
Pakistan showcases IT sector’s potential at WEF
Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health
Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green se ..
Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental ..
More Stories From Education
-
Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ensuring access to education to girls4 minutes ago
-
Hut School: DPO recruits MPhil teacher to teach poor children1 day ago
-
School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district1 day ago
-
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan announces exam schedule1 day ago
-
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards PhD degrees1 day ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) providing scholarships to 8,000 students: VC2 days ago
-
GCU honors co-curricular excellence at 23rd convocation2 days ago
-
Sindh govt decides to establish a media university5 days ago
-
Senator Rubina visits 'BISP Payment Center' at Ibrahim Hyderi9 days ago
-
The University of Engineering & Technology (UET), FCL join hands to empower students with awards, in ..9 days ago
-
Punjab University admission date extended9 days ago
-
Punjab University issues LLB admission schedule9 days ago