Open Menu

Rubaba Urges Parents, Teachers To Fulfill Tasks In Ensuring Access To Education To Girls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 09:25 PM

Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ensuring access to education to girls

Adviser to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Women Development Department Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday urged parents, teachers and community leaders to fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring access to education, particularly for girls

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Women Development Department Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday urged parents, teachers and community leaders to fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring access to education, particularly for girls.

In her special message on the International Day of Education, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that an educated individual not only improves their own quality of life but also serves as a guiding light for others.

She highlighted the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies, which have created numerous opportunities in the education sector.

She said that the need to align the education system with modern requirements and equip students with skills that would help them tackle future challenges effectively.

Underscoring the importance of education for women and girls, she said that no society could truly progress unless women are provided with equal opportunities for education.

She mentioned the initiatives taken by the provincial government to promote education, such as reforms, budget increases and modern educational projects, as top priorities.

Dr Rubaba added that a significant number of students in Balochistan are currently benefiting from the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) scholarships, a clear testament to the provincial government's sincere efforts to advance education in the region.

She further remarked that the International Day of Education serves as a reminder that the dream of progress cannot be realized without knowledge.

She urged collective efforts to build a society where education is recognized as every child's fundamental right.

.

Recent Stories

10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s d ..

10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s development challenges: Martin ..

4 minutes ago
 China demands investigation into killing of Chines ..

China demands investigation into killing of Chinese mine worker in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ..

Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ensuring access to education ..

4 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD OPF

Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD OPF

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to take action against substandard ..

KP Govt decides to take action against substandard food

12 minutes ago
Interior Ministry submits report on cases against ..

Interior Ministry submits report on cases against Rauf Hasan

12 minutes ago
 Maintaining law & order situation top priority of ..

Maintaining law & order situation top priority of local administration: DC Ziara ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan showcases IT sector’s potential at WEF

Pakistan showcases IT sector’s potential at WEF

12 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering pro ..

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health

58 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghar ..

Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green se ..

29 minutes ago
 Minister for collaboration among relevant departme ..

Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Education