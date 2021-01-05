Rubina urges to let schools reopen in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The vice president of the Association of Private Institutes, Ms Rubina Kayani, has asked the provincial education ministers to allow the educational institutions to reopen.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, she said economic activities were continuing, shopping malls, factories and markets were also allowed to open in the province and the public had been told to follow the Covid-19 standard operating procedures, but the authorities were only focused on keeping the educational institutions closed.

She demanded the reopening of the schools immediately.