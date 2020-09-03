Rung Schools offers classes in music,photography,painting,acting

Rung School of Music and Arts has started arts classes in music, photography, painting, calligraphy, acting and visual art for art lovers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Rung School of Music and Arts has started arts classes in music, photography, painting, calligraphy, acting and visual art for art lovers.

The classes were aimed to help to develop artistic talents and polish artists to a high caliber.

The classes will guide a person to add new dimensions to his artistic talents and classes will unlock the artist inside a person, an official told on Thursday.

He said that this is new opportunity for art lovers to groom theirselves in different fields to become processional.

Rung school of music and arts is an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts, he stated.