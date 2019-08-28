UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Keen To Enhance Bilateral Relations With National University Of Modern Languages

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:02 PM

Russia keen to enhance bilateral relations with National University of Modern Languages

Russian ambassador Danila V. Ganich Wednesday said that his embassy was keen to enhance bilateral relations with National University of Modern Languages(NUML)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Russian ambassador Danila V. Ganich Wednesday said that his embassy was keen to enhance bilateral relations with National University of Modern Languages(NUML).

He stated this during a meeting with Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffare in his office on Wednesday.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim and Ms. Ekaterina Shematinova, cultural Attach Embassy of Russia and Head Department of Russian Language Dr. Asma Navid also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion the ambassador also wished to organize different programs and events to further enhance bilateral relations.

He said that NUML was doing great job in the promotion of Russian language and culture and embassy wish to work closely with the NUML.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar while welcoming the honorable guest briefed him about the university and said that NUML was playing pivotal role in promotion of languages in the country.

University will cooperate with the embassy to promote Russian language and culture and assist embassy in organizing different programs/events in this regard.

Related Topics

Russia Job National University

Recent Stories

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

19 minutes ago

DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 worksho ..

19 minutes ago

ADFD hosts marks Emirati Women&#039;s Day

19 minutes ago

Karachiites foiled Indian conspiracies against Pak ..

32 minutes ago

SEHA invests in training future doctors

34 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit to begin tomorrow in Moscow

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.