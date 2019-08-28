Russia keen to enhance bilateral relations with National University of Modern Languages

Russian ambassador Danila V. Ganich Wednesday said that his embassy was keen to enhance bilateral relations with National University of Modern Languages(NUML)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Russian ambassador Danila V. Ganich Wednesday said that his embassy was keen to enhance bilateral relations with National University of Modern Languages(NUML).

He stated this during a meeting with Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffare in his office on Wednesday.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim and Ms. Ekaterina Shematinova, cultural Attach Embassy of Russia and Head Department of Russian Language Dr. Asma Navid also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion the ambassador also wished to organize different programs and events to further enhance bilateral relations.

He said that NUML was doing great job in the promotion of Russian language and culture and embassy wish to work closely with the NUML.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar while welcoming the honorable guest briefed him about the university and said that NUML was playing pivotal role in promotion of languages in the country.

University will cooperate with the embassy to promote Russian language and culture and assist embassy in organizing different programs/events in this regard.