Russian Language Course For Students Of FUUAST's IR Dept Started

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Russian language course for students of FUUAST's IR dept started

Inauguration ceremony of the Russian Language Course, for the students of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology FUUAST's department of International Relations, was held at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture ('FRIENDSHIP HOUSE') here on Wednesday

On this occasion, Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Federov was the chief guest of the event.

On this occasion, Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Federov was the chief guest of the event.

The Russian language course is launched in line with an agreement between the FUUAST's IR department, and the Russian Center for Science and Culture, Karachi.

President IR department Dr. Asghar Ali Dashti, Director Russian Center for Science and Culture Ruslan Prokhorov, Dr. Nathalia, Dr. Faisal Javed, Dr. Arif Khan, Dr. Amir Farooqui and Dr. Afshan Barohi were also present on the occasion.

