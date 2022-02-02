UrduPoint.com

SABS University Conducts Interviews For Admissions 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 05:17 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The interview panel of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, headed by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar conducted interviews of the candidates for admissions in different disciplines of the varsity for academic year 2022.

On Wednesday, the first group of the candidates from different parts of Sindh appeared before the interview panel comprised of Prof. Nusrat Raza Mangi, Prof. Hina Marvi Khilji, Prof. Muhammad Salim Jhatial, Prof. Rajkumar, Deputy Registrar Muhammad Suleman Bhutto and admission incharge Zulqarnain Bhutto.

The process of interview will continue for next three days during which students from various parts of the country particularly Sindh will take part on respective days.

