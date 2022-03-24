SABS university female faculty members receives inspirational women award

Two lady faculty members of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro were conferred inspirational women award by a social organization Women Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Two lady faculty members of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro were conferred inspirational women award by a social organization Women Pakistan.

The University spokesman informed here on Thursday that Sara Hafeez Abro the faculty member of Architecture and Faiza Junejo the faculty member of Communication Design were honored award as inspirational ladies in special category.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar has congratulated both faculty members for receiving honor.