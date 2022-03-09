UrduPoint.com

SABS University Graduate Honored With Mehdi Ali Mirza Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 02:54 PM

SABS university graduate honored with Mehdi Ali Mirza Award

The Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) on Wednesday conferred on an award to Maheen Chhipa, the graduate of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) on Wednesday conferred on an award to Maheen Chhipa, the graduate of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

The university spokesman informed that the ceremony of conferring on the awards was held at Karachi where the SABS University graduate Maheen Chhipa received the award for her outstanding performance in academics during study in the field of Architecture, awarded by Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP).

Besides SABS, the position holders from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Department of Visual Studies, University of Karachi, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, Karachi, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi and Balochistan University of IT, Engineering and Management Sciences, Quetta also received awards in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology From

Recent Stories

Bara Dam's construction awaits go ahead to generat ..

Bara Dam's construction awaits go ahead to generate 5.8MW electricity

13 seconds ago
 PM's popularity increased manifold in last two wee ..

PM's popularity increased manifold in last two weeks: Hammad

14 seconds ago
 Sana Fakhar stuns her fans and friends by fitness ..

Sana Fakhar stuns her fans and friends by fitness routine

22 minutes ago
 Tanzania opposition leader's release stirs cautiou ..

Tanzania opposition leader's release stirs cautious hope

15 seconds ago
 Process of imposing sanctions on Russia is flawed: ..

Process of imposing sanctions on Russia is flawed: Mian Zahid Hussain

24 minutes ago
 realme Continues its Long History of Innovation wi ..

Realme Continues its Long History of Innovation with the Launch of the World’s ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>