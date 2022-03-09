SABS university graduate honored with Mehdi Ali Mirza Award

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) on Wednesday conferred on an award to Maheen Chhipa, the graduate of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

The university spokesman informed that the ceremony of conferring on the awards was held at Karachi where the SABS University graduate Maheen Chhipa received the award for her outstanding performance in academics during study in the field of Architecture, awarded by Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP).

Besides SABS, the position holders from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Department of Visual Studies, University of Karachi, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, Karachi, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi and Balochistan University of IT, Engineering and Management Sciences, Quetta also received awards in the ceremony.