SABS university organizes calligraphy display

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Tuesday organized a calligraphy display which inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Tuesday organized a calligraphy display which inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar.

According to university spokesman, the display included the art work of second year students from Communication Design Department.

Students worked on different ancient, modern trends and types in calligraphy such as Khat-e-Kofia and Khat-e-Sulus.

The display also included Ayat, sayings, quotes and general sentences with different compositions in English, urdu, Sindhi, Arabic and Balochi language.

The students were briefed about the current market trends and sale purchase methods for their creative work.