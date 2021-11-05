SABS University to conduct entry test for admissions in different disciplines

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro will conduct entry test for admissions in different disciplines for the academic year 2021 on November 8, 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro will conduct entry test for admissions in different disciplines for the academic year 2021 on November 8, 2021.

In this connection, the Acting Registrar Muhammad Suleman Bhutto Friday presided over a meeting for organizing entry test in successful manner, the university spokesman informed and added that seventeen different committees have been formed to facilitate candidates and their parents.

In view of the COVID-19 threat, the meeting decided to implement the standard operating procedures in strict manner and no candidate will be allowed to appear in the entry test without face mask.