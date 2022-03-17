UrduPoint.com

SABS University To Organize 16th Degree Show

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 02:41 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro is organizing 16th Degree Show (Annual Thesis Display/Exhibition) from March 22, 2022.

According to university spokesman, the Degree Show will be inaugurated by Sindh Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon while eminent story and drama writer Noorul Huda Shah, Director Architect Tarique Hussain, famous Architect Hamir Soomro and Khalid Mehmood will be the guest of honour during degree show which will continue till March 28, 2022.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that the exhibition will include display of paintings, sculptures, fabric designs, ceramics pottery, building models, advertisement concepts.

