Saeed Ghani Directs Teachers To Ensure SOPs

Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

Saeed Ghani directs teachers to ensure SOPs

Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani on Monday directed school principal to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labor Saeed Ghani on Monday directed school principal to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He was visiting A R G Government Degree College Razaqabad and Government Girls and Boys Primary School Razaqabad to review arrangements for SOPs and matters related to educational activities college and school.

He directed teachers to follow SOPs and get them ensured by the girl and boy students.

Saeed Ghani on the failure of the Government Girls and Boys Primary School Razaqabad's Principal to get the SOPs implemented, directed him to adhere to the SOPs in letter and spirit.

He said that the children should be asked to come in shifts or on the alternative days to ensure the social distancing.

The Minister also distributed masks among the children.

