Saeed Ghani opposes single national curriculum

The Sindh provincial minister says that the centre did not have powers to interfere into the affairs of the provincial government, suggesting that the curriculum should have been submitted to all the stakeholders first.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2021) Former Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani on Friday opposed single national curriculum, saying that preparation of the curriculum was the provincial governments' responsibility.

Ghani said that the centre did not have the authority to do so.

Talking to a local private tv, Saeed Ghani said that he discussed the matter with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

“Sindh is not bound to implement the Single National Curriculum (SNC),” he said, adding that SNC was designed on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and was currently being implemented in Punjab.

According to the ruling PTI, the objective of the uniform curriculum was to end the disparity in the education system in Pakistan.

He stated that the curriculum was a provincial subject and the Federal Government did not have powers to interfere into it.

Ghani said: “ The Parents should be given an option to choose between English or urdu medium,” raising a question that how could one say that the curriculum being taught in provinces is not correct.

He said that the federal education ministry should share the curriculum with other stakeholders.

PTI started single curriculum for all schools, including public, private and even religious seminaries, with an aim to ensure that “all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high quality education,” according to the website of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The SNC was made to promote the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah, the vision of the Quaid and help students move away from rote learning to critical and creative thinking.

Students enrolled in classes 1 to 5 have to now study seven subjects: English, General Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, General Knowledge and Urdu. Non-Muslim students have the option to choose Religious Education instead of Islamiyat.

The new curriculum will be rolled out in three phases. This year in August, it has been implemented for classes 1-5. Next year, the SNC will be expanded to classes 6-8 , and the year after that to classes 9-12. So far, only Punjab has approved the SNC and implemented it.