SAI Extends Registration Deadline For Spring Semester 2023-24

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Director of Admissions of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has announced an extension in the registration deadline of 1st Semester (Spring), covering 1st (Repeater) to the final year, for the academic year 2023-24.

With a late fee until March 22, 2024, for all faculties, including the Institute of food Sciences and Technology, Information Technology Center, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Umerkot Campus, while the concerned students are responsible themselves to maintain the required level of attendance to appear in the exam.

All students are advised to apply online for registration through the university website, while submitting a copy of the filled form, along with the deposited challan and two recent photographs to the Directorate of Admission.

