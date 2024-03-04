SAI Extends Registration Deadline For Spring Semester 2023-24
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM
The Director of Admissions of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has announced an extension in the registration deadline of 1st Semester (Spring), covering 1st (Repeater) to the final year, for the academic year 2023-24
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Director of Admissions of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has announced an extension in the registration deadline of 1st Semester (Spring), covering 1st (Repeater) to the final year, for the academic year 2023-24.
With a late fee until March 22, 2024, for all faculties, including the Institute of food Sciences and Technology, Information Technology Center, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Umerkot Campus, while the concerned students are responsible themselves to maintain the required level of attendance to appear in the exam.
All students are advised to apply online for registration through the university website, while submitting a copy of the filled form, along with the deposited challan and two recent photographs to the Directorate of Admission.
Recent Stories
DPO holds crime meeting with police officers
Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly
Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote
Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters
More Stories From Education
-
4-day Arts & Literature Festival starts at UAF13 minutes ago
-
Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam2 days ago
-
SU offers admissions under self finance programs2 days ago
-
SU announces second semester exams from March 133 days ago
-
Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organizes training worksh ..3 days ago
-
PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-253 days ago
-
BISE Hyderabad to announce SSC-I result exams on March 23 days ago
-
Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU4 days ago
-
IIUI's research priority based approach led to meaningful progress in ranking: Rector4 days ago
-
Every proposal for teachers welfare to be considered; VC4 days ago
-
AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance5 days ago
-
Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games5 days ago