UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SALU Announces Admission Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:37 PM

SALU announces admission schedule

Inspector of Colleges, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Nazeer Ahmed Mangnejo has announced the admissions schedule of BS (CS), BS (IT), BBA Part-I, II, III & IV (four-year programme) & MBA (previous) 3 years programme and MBA (final) for academic year 2021 at affiliated colleges of SALU Khairpur, said a press release issued here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector of Colleges, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Nazeer Ahmed Mangnejo has announced the admissions schedule of BS (CS), BS (IT), BBA Part-I, II, III & IV (four-year programme) & MBA (previous) 3 years programme and MBA (final) for academic year 2021 at affiliated colleges of SALU Khairpur, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The admissions forms can be obtained from the concerned colleges and the last date of submission of forms is fixed up to December 5, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Inspector of Colleges has also announced the admission process in B.

Ed Elementary (2.5 Years Programme), B. Ed Secondary (1.5 Year Programme) PGD ECC (01 Year Programme) for the academic year 2021 at affiliated education Colleges/Centers of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

The admissions forms can be obtained from the concerned colleges and the last date of submission of forms has been fixed up to December 5, 2020.

According to press release, the classes of above programmes will commence from December 9, 2020.

Related Topics

Education Khairpur December 2020 From

Recent Stories

DMCC opens office in Shenzhen to attract &#039;new ..

26 minutes ago

Sania Mirza arrives in Karachi to support her husb ..

27 minutes ago

Turkish lira rallies after finance minister resign ..

3 minutes ago

Man killed by unknown persons

3 minutes ago

Pakistan gets historic opportunity to host 'MRCP e ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140M export dea ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.