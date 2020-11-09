SALU announces admission schedule

Inspector of Colleges, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Nazeer Ahmed Mangnejo has announced the admissions schedule of BS (CS), BS (IT), BBA Part-I, II, III & IV (four-year programme) & MBA (previous) 3 years programme and MBA (final) for academic year 2021 at affiliated colleges of SALU Khairpur, said a press release issued here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector of Colleges, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Nazeer Ahmed Mangnejo has announced the admissions schedule of BS (CS), BS (IT), BBA Part-I, II, III & IV (four-year programme) & MBA (previous) 3 years programme and MBA (final) for academic year 2021 at affiliated colleges of SALU Khairpur, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The admissions forms can be obtained from the concerned colleges and the last date of submission of forms is fixed up to December 5, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Inspector of Colleges has also announced the admission process in B.

Ed Elementary (2.5 Years Programme), B. Ed Secondary (1.5 Year Programme) PGD ECC (01 Year Programme) for the academic year 2021 at affiliated education Colleges/Centers of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

The admissions forms can be obtained from the concerned colleges and the last date of submission of forms has been fixed up to December 5, 2020.

According to press release, the classes of above programmes will commence from December 9, 2020.