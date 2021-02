SALU announces first merit list

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Director (admissions), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Shahid Hussain Mahar on Wednesday has announced first merit list of selected candidates for admissions in bachelor programme in various faculties and teaching departments for academic Year 2021.

The list is available on University's website www.salu.edu.pk .

The last date for submission of fees has been fixed up to February 12, 2021, said announcement.