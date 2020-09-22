SALU marks International Peace Day

The Institute of International Relations (I.R), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur in collaboration with Bhittai Social Watch & Advocacy (BSWA) and Rotary Club, Khairpur commemorated the International Peace Day at the Peace Corner of University on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Institute of International Relations (I.R), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur in collaboration with Bhittai Social Watch & Advocacy (BSWA) and Rotary Club, Khairpur commemorated the International Peace Day at the Peace Corner of University on Tuesday.

Dean, faculty of social sciences, Khairpur. Prof Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito presided over the event. While Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator for Consortium of social sciences graced the event as chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito said peace is the need of the time adding that in order to maintain peace and prosperity we should follow the teachings of Holy Quran and with the life of Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H). He said we can not survive in the violent society.

Peace is an important element.

Murtaza Noor said that social sciences are promoting the essence of international peace, harmony and understanding among the nation. He stressed on the need for the dialogue on various international issues.

Sarfraz Ali Korejo, read out the message of the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Parveen Shah. She said in her message that islam is the champion of the peace. It is a credit for us that we have established a Peace Corner at our University in collaboration with BSWA.

Dr Shah said conflict resolution provides peace process. It is high time that U.N may promote international peace especially the Kashmir problem may be resolved in the light of its resolution so the peace may be promoted in this region.