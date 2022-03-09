UrduPoint.com

SALU Observes Int'l Women Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 03:23 PM

SALU observes int'l Women Day

Vice-Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has said the International Women's Day celebrated in the spirit of United Nations here on Wednesday

Speaking of women professors, lectures, and officials of the SALU, the VC said that islam has given dignity, equality, and respect to women and Islam is the champion of women's rights, according to a press release.

Ibupoto further said it is high time that women's empowerment must be promoted so that half of the population of the country could play a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the country.

It is mentioned over here that the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur as a premier institute of northern Sindh has established the Institute of Gender Studies in order to sensitize the gender issues, organized a series of conferences, seminars, and lecture programs for women empowerment.

