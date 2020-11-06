UrduPoint.com
SALU Organizes Lecture On GPS Based Geo-gagging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:02 PM

The Department of Geography, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, held a lecture on "GPS based geo-gagging" by Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah, Manager GIS, SSGC, Karachi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Department of Geography, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, held a lecture on "GPS based geo-gagging" by Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah, Manager GIS, SSGC, Karachi.

Dr Zawar Hussain Shah briefed the participants about the common uses and significance of the GPS for collection of data including geo-tagging to find specific locations of people or places said a release here on Friday.

Helped by the global positioning system and based on the specific coordinates, geo-tagging is helpful to find location-specific destinations like shops and restaurants) or websites and online resources.

The lecture was followed by a question and answer session.

