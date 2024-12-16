Open Menu

SALU Signs MoU With American Institute Of Pakistan Studies

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 06:19 PM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) on Monday to enhance cooperation in promoting higher education, research, and academic exchanges

The MoU was formally signed at the Syndicate Hall of SALU.Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushik and President of AIPS, Dr Matthew Cook were among the signatories, along with Dr. Aalia Sohail, Director of AIPS, and Chairman of the Department of Pakistan Studies Dr. Siraj Ahmed Soomro.

Vice Chancellor emphasized the longstanding and trustworthy relationship between Pakistan and the United States. He expressed optimism that the partnership would open new avenues for academic collaboration, research, and international projects.

America is a trusted friend of Pakistan, and this agreement marks a new chapter in our academic relations, Dr. Khushik remarked. He appreciated Dr. Cook’s extensive knowledge of Sindh, mentioning that the author of six books in the region brought a wealth of expertise that would be invaluable to the collaboration.

More Stories From Education