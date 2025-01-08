SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the Vision for Education Foundation (V4E) have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in academic collaboration and student welfare.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the Syndicate Hall of SALU, in the presence of distinguished faculty members and university officials.

The agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor (VC), SALU, Dr Yousuf Khushik and Nazim Rajani, the Founder of V4E.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prof Dr. Menhoo Khan Laghari and Captain (R) Abrar Hussain.

The MoU, initiated by the Institute of Business Administration in collaboration with the Students Societies Center at SALU, focuses on conducting comprehensive eye screenings for students, faculty, and non-teaching staff.

These screenings will take place in the Auditorium Hall of the Students Societies Centre, benefiting the entire university community.

This partnership between SALU and V4E marks a significant step toward promoting student welfare, academic development, and community engagement, while also enhancing awareness and access to eye care services.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousuf Khushik emphasized that the collaboration would pave the way for new academic opportunities for students.

He said that this partnership will open doors to display our achievements and advance our mission.