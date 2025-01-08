Open Menu

SALU Signs MoU With Vision For Education Foundation To Enhance Student Welfare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:26 PM

SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the Vision for Education Foundation (V4E) have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in academic collaboration and student welfare

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the Vision for Education Foundation (V4E) have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in academic collaboration and student welfare.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the Syndicate Hall of SALU, in the presence of distinguished faculty members and university officials.

The agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor (VC), SALU, Dr Yousuf Khushik and Nazim Rajani, the Founder of V4E.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prof Dr. Menhoo Khan Laghari and Captain (R) Abrar Hussain.

The MoU, initiated by the Institute of Business Administration in collaboration with the Students Societies Center at SALU, focuses on conducting comprehensive eye screenings for students, faculty, and non-teaching staff.

These screenings will take place in the Auditorium Hall of the Students Societies Centre, benefiting the entire university community.

This partnership between SALU and V4E marks a significant step toward promoting student welfare, academic development, and community engagement, while also enhancing awareness and access to eye care services.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousuf Khushik emphasized that the collaboration would pave the way for new academic opportunities for students.

He said that this partnership will open doors to display our achievements and advance our mission.

Related Topics

Education Student Khairpur Agreement Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasises crucial role of Arm ..

15 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet d ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mo ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..

30 minutes ago
 Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

60 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with ..

4 minutes ago
 SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundatio ..

SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare

4 minutes ago
ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

1 hour ago
 Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Du ..

Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator

1 hour ago
 Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps ..

Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..

1 hour ago
 KP Sports' Minister, chairman PA body visits Arbab ..

KP Sports' Minister, chairman PA body visits Arbab Niaz Stadium

4 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education