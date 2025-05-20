Open Menu

SALU, State Bank Of Pakistan Collaborate On Career Development Seminar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 11:22 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University's Students Society Center in Khairpur on Tuesday partnered with the State Bank of Pakistan to host a seminar titled "How to Start a Career with the State Bank of Pakistan".

The event aimed to promote financial literacy and inform students about career opportunities at Pakistan's central financial institution.

The seminar covered topics such as the State Bank's mission, vision, and role in national economic development, highlighting structured career paths for young professionals. Details were provided on recruitment processes, internship programs, eligibility criteria, and essential skills required for success in the banking sector.

Students were encouraged to participate in financial education initiatives and contribute to the country's economic development through informed financial practices.

Speakers from the State Bank of Pakistan included Mudassir, Joint Director, Waleed Nadeem, Assistant Director, Rasool Bakhsh, Deputy Director, and Sumair Rasool, Assistant Director.

The seminar concluded with an interactive Q&A session, sparking keen interest among students in pursuing internships and careers at the State Bank of Pakistan. This event underscores the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and national organizations in preparing the next generation of professionals.

