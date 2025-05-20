SALU, State Bank Of Pakistan Collaborate On Career Development Seminar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 11:22 PM
Shah Abdul Latif University's Students Society Center in Khairpur on Tuesday partnered with the State Bank of Pakistan to host a seminar titled "How to Start a Career with the State Bank of Pakistan"
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University's Students Society Center in Khairpur on Tuesday partnered with the State Bank of Pakistan to host a seminar titled "How to Start a Career with the State Bank of Pakistan".
The event aimed to promote financial literacy and inform students about career opportunities at Pakistan's central financial institution.
The seminar covered topics such as the State Bank's mission, vision, and role in national economic development, highlighting structured career paths for young professionals. Details were provided on recruitment processes, internship programs, eligibility criteria, and essential skills required for success in the banking sector.
Students were encouraged to participate in financial education initiatives and contribute to the country's economic development through informed financial practices.
Speakers from the State Bank of Pakistan included Mudassir, Joint Director, Waleed Nadeem, Assistant Director, Rasool Bakhsh, Deputy Director, and Sumair Rasool, Assistant Director.
The seminar concluded with an interactive Q&A session, sparking keen interest among students in pursuing internships and careers at the State Bank of Pakistan. This event underscores the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and national organizations in preparing the next generation of professionals.
Recent Stories
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..
WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence
More Stories From Education
-
SALU, State Bank of Pakistan collaborate on Career Development Seminar3 minutes ago
-
57,702 candidates to take Inter exams1 hour ago
-
AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”4 hours ago
-
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advancements4 hours ago
-
KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines1 day ago
-
Two day International conference concluded at SBBU1 day ago
-
Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest of students5 days ago
-
Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS examinations5 days ago
-
Education Dept appoints 90 male, female teachers in Panjgur5 days ago
-
DC Usta Muhammad emphasizes for elimination of cheating in exams5 days ago
-
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders6 days ago
-
Practical exams cancelled for 30 students after cell phones recovery6 days ago