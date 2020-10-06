UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SALU VC Chairs Meetings With Various Section Heads

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:13 PM

SALU VC chairs meetings with various section heads

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Tuesday chaired meetings of the various sectional heads along with their officers in order to discuss their achievements and future plan for soft image building of the university

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Tuesday chaired meetings of the various sectional heads along with their officers in order to discuss their achievements and future plan for soft image building of the university.

The first meeting was convened with the director Finance, Nisar Ahmed Noonari and other officers of the finance wing. He briefed the position of grants received from the Sindh Government, Higher education Commission, Islamabad, financial deficit and pending liabilities.

The vice chancellor stressed the need for financial management in real spirit and directed the director finance to take assertive measures to control the expenditure and submit a comprehensive plan for automation and directed him to device the policy to pay the pending liabilities and ensure the disbursement of salaries to all staff timely.

The second meeting was convened with the Chief Security Officer Tarique Bhatti and other security officers. Bhatti briefed the Vice Chancellor the issues pertaining to security mechanism.

Dr. Khalil Ibupoto reiterated that the security apparatus of the university may be beefed up in order to liaison with the district administration.

He directed that the security related equipments if are non functional may be made functional which includes CCTV Camera, Walkthrough Gates and other gadgets.

The third meeting was held with the Controller of Examinations, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto and other officers of the examination Wing. Phulpoto apprised the Vice Chancellor that the online filling of examinations forms are underway of B.A Part-I and M.A (Previous). We are trying our level best to redress the grievances.

Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto directed the Controller of Examinations that more transparency in the Examinations Wing may be made and the conduct of examinations and announcement of results be made timely in order to avoid any unprecedented delay in order to cover the gap of COVID-19 and prepare the schedule of pending Annual Examinations of M.A (Final) Viva-Voce and Practical of B. Sc Part-I, II so the precious time of candidates could be saved.

The vice chancellor directed the Controller of examinations that Examinations be conducted as per SOPs of Government in the wake of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Khairpur May HEC All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Is Mehwish Hayat under fire on social media follow ..

1 minute ago

TECNO Announces the Launch of Camon 16 Premier, a ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General sensitizes the international ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 minutes ago

India May Join International Group on Dealing With ..

3 minutes ago

Charity's Report Says COVID-19 Intensified Housing ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.