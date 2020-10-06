SALU VC chairs meetings with various section heads

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Tuesday chaired meetings of the various sectional heads along with their officers in order to discuss their achievements and future plan for soft image building of the university

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Tuesday chaired meetings of the various sectional heads along with their officers in order to discuss their achievements and future plan for soft image building of the university.

The first meeting was convened with the director Finance, Nisar Ahmed Noonari and other officers of the finance wing. He briefed the position of grants received from the Sindh Government, Higher education Commission, Islamabad, financial deficit and pending liabilities.

The vice chancellor stressed the need for financial management in real spirit and directed the director finance to take assertive measures to control the expenditure and submit a comprehensive plan for automation and directed him to device the policy to pay the pending liabilities and ensure the disbursement of salaries to all staff timely.

The second meeting was convened with the Chief Security Officer Tarique Bhatti and other security officers. Bhatti briefed the Vice Chancellor the issues pertaining to security mechanism.

Dr. Khalil Ibupoto reiterated that the security apparatus of the university may be beefed up in order to liaison with the district administration.

He directed that the security related equipments if are non functional may be made functional which includes CCTV Camera, Walkthrough Gates and other gadgets.

The third meeting was held with the Controller of Examinations, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto and other officers of the examination Wing. Phulpoto apprised the Vice Chancellor that the online filling of examinations forms are underway of B.A Part-I and M.A (Previous). We are trying our level best to redress the grievances.

Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto directed the Controller of Examinations that more transparency in the Examinations Wing may be made and the conduct of examinations and announcement of results be made timely in order to avoid any unprecedented delay in order to cover the gap of COVID-19 and prepare the schedule of pending Annual Examinations of M.A (Final) Viva-Voce and Practical of B. Sc Part-I, II so the precious time of candidates could be saved.

The vice chancellor directed the Controller of examinations that Examinations be conducted as per SOPs of Government in the wake of COVID-19.