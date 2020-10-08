UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samples From Contaminated Areas In Kamchatka Sent To Vladivostok For Study - Far Eastern Federal University

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:35 PM

Samples From Contaminated Areas in Kamchatka Sent to Vladivostok for Study - Far Eastern Federal University

The first samples of water, soil and hydrobionts taken from contaminated areas of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region were delivered to Vladivostok-based Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), its spokesman told Sputnik, adding that the first results will likely be ready next week

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The first samples of water, soil and hydrobionts taken from contaminated areas of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region were delivered to Vladivostok-based Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), its spokesman told Sputnik, adding that the first results will likely be ready next week.

"Scientists of the Far Eastern Federal University today received samples of water, soil and hydrobionts taken from contaminated areas of Kamchatka. The analysis will be carried out by the FEFU eco-biotechnology laboratory," the spokesman said.

The results will likely be ready next week, he added.

Local authorities have already started to create an environmental monitoring system in the region following the pollution of coastal waters, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov told Sputnik earlier on Thursday.

In late September, surfers observed a change in the color of the water at the Khalaktyrsky beach in Kamchatka's Avacha Bay and complained that it was causing a skin rash and swollen eyes.

According to the territory's Environmental Ministry, dead sea animals littered the beach and were also found at the Malaya and Bolshaya Lagernaya Bays and the Babya Bay. The ministry has also registered an increased levels of petroleum products and phenol.

Later, the head of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Dmitry Kobylkin, said that no chemical agents had been detected but did confirm a slight increase in phosphates and iron.

The Russian Investigative Committee has already launched a criminal case while investigations are ongoing. However, the cause of the incident still unknown. The authorities are looking into three possible reasons for the pollution: man-made pollution, natural phenomena and seismic activity. Meanwhile, the environmental situation on the Kamchatka coast is gradually improving, according to local authorities.

Related Topics

Dead Governor Water Russia Vladimir Putin September Criminals From

Recent Stories

FNC Financial Committee discusses policy of Minist ..

8 minutes ago

Former coach of Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmad sells ..

14 minutes ago

Geogia's COVID-19 cases top 10,000

2 minutes ago

Emirati liquefied natural gas exports grow by 7.6% ..

23 minutes ago

Russia's Non-CIS Imports Drop by 7.7% to $143.7Bln ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt ensures minorities's rights: Augustine

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.