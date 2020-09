Sanatzar invites applications for admission

District Industrial Home Sanatzar has invited applications from female students for admission to various short courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :District Industrial Home Sanatzar has invited applications from female students for admission to various short courses.

Manager Zahida Naz said on Saturday that Sanatzar was offering 3 and 6-month duration courses of Beautician, Computer Applications, Spoken English, Graphics Designing, Professional Cooking/Baking, Dress Making, Interior Decoration, Domestic Tailoring, Textile Designing and Fine Arts.

The intending females should contact Sanatzar office at 508-D Social Welfare Complex, People's Colony No 1 Faisalabad.

More information can be obtained through telephone number 041-9229480, mobile phone numbers 0300-7366065 and 0300-7233994, she added.