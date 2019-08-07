Sargodha University announces BA/BSC results; Girls clinches top slots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The BA/BSc annual examinations 2019 result declaration ceremony was held at Sargodha University on Wednesday, Ramla Shehzadi of the Superior College of Commerce grabbed the gold medal and overall first position by securing 667 marks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The BA/BSc annual examinations 2019 result declaration ceremony was held at Sargodha University on Wednesday, Ramla Shehzadi of the Superior College of Commerce grabbed the gold medal and overall first position by securing 667 marks.

The Vice Chancellor Sargodha University, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad was the chief guest at the ceremony while Dr Muhammad Bashir, the Controller Examination, Dr Fahad Ullah, the Registrar, Deans of all Faculties, Heads of various departments, position holder students and their parents attended the ceremony, a press release issued here said.

According to the results declared by Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Bashir, a total of 32,620 candidates appeared in the annual examination out of which 10,776 had been declared successful. The pass percentage remained 33.08.

In the BA exam, 23,459 candidates appeared and 6,971 were declared successful, making the pass percentage 29.71. In the BSc exams, 9,161 candidates appeared out of which 3,805 were successful, making the pass percentage 41.53.

Ramla Shehzadi, the overall topper of the BA/BSc annual examinations 2019 while expressing her feelings said that she was happy after grabbing the top position.

"Nothing could be achieved in life without hard work, dedication and commitment. My father played a very important role in my success. He is a shoemaker and worked at home while I more often help my father in his work. I studied 4-5 hour daily and 18-20 hours during exams, she said." She vowed to become scientist after completing her studies and would play her role in the development of Pakistan and to help her father financially.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad distributed cash prizes of Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 as well as medals, shields and certificates among the students who grabbed the top three positions.

The Vice Chancellor announced free education for the top position holders and asked them to join his management team as an intern.

Addressing the results announcement ceremony, the Vice Chancellor remarked that the result of 1st annual BA/BSc examination points that educational disparity in education, which was a dire issue of the region, is fading away.

He said university administration was ensuring quality at all levels and curriculum of all academic programmes had been revised on modern lines. He announced to start Associate Degree Programme admissions from Fall 2019 by replacing BA/BSc as per the directions.

In the BSc examination, Ramla Shehzadi of the Superior College of Commerce, Sargodha bagged first position by securing 667 marks while Irum Samreen of Punjab College of Science, Sargodha stood second with 662 marks. The third position was bagged by Tehreem Zameer of Punjab College of Science, Sargodha with 654 marks.

In the BA exam, Mubasira of Government College for Women, Bhakhar secured 650 marks and stood first while Sahar Munir of Superior College, Bhalwal scored 644 marks and stood second.The third position was clinched by a private student of Sargodha district, Dur-e-Shehwar, with 634 marks.