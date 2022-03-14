UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University Celebrates Punjab Culture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Sargodha University celebrates Punjab culture

Sargodha University celebrated Punjab Cultural Day 2022 under the title "Wasda Punjab" here on Monday with the participation of a large number of students and faculty members

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Sargodha University celebrated Punjab Cultural Day 2022 under the title "Wasda Punjab" here on Monday with the participation of a large number of students and faculty members.

The participants enjoyed rich and fascinating culture of Punjab showcased through folk music presentations, bhangra dance, horse dance show, poetry. Several participants wore thematically planned traditional Punjabi attire. Relishing traditional foods was a top notch activity of the day.

Various stalls were set up to attract the younger generation with the enchanting culture of Punjab. The stalls featured and displayed---' Punjabi rahtal (daily routine usage utensils), Kheis (blankets of various design), Sarson & Gandla da saag (Green leafy vegetable), Jalebiyan (sweet dish) weaver's khaddi, bangles & hina, chitrakari (painting), namkeen & meethy chawal (sweet and salty rice), lassi' etcand much more.

In the beginning of the day, a walk headed by Dean Faculty of agriculture Prof. Dr. Athar Nadeem was also held on the campus to give awareness to the students about the culture, customs and traditions of Punjab.

Punjabi dance performance on the beats of dhol were also held which enthralled the audience.

Dean Faculty of arts and humanities Ghulam Abbass Gondal visited the stalls at the hockey ground and expressed his profound love for the culture of Punjab. He said that celebrating the day will encourage the students to understand, promote and preserve their cultural heritage.

The day was celebrated on the instructions of the Department of Higher education and the Punjab Government.

Related Topics

Hockey Music Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Sargodha Top Love

Recent Stories

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly inaugurates work on new ..

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly inaugurates work on new block of MPA Hostel

52 seconds ago
 DG Sports KP Open Tennis Championship begins in a ..

DG Sports KP Open Tennis Championship begins in a colourful ceremony

54 seconds ago
 41 more patients test positive for Covid-19

41 more patients test positive for Covid-19

55 seconds ago
 TECNO to launch its new Spark phone in Pakistan so ..

TECNO to launch its new Spark phone in Pakistan soon

35 minutes ago
 PM decides to hold historic gathering on March 27: ..

PM decides to hold historic gathering on March 27: Asad Umar

5 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Green, Shehzad Mohammed win football match ..

Gaddafi Green, Shehzad Mohammed win football matches

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>