Sargodha University established field hospital in its Medical College

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Sargodha University established a field hospital having capacity of 80 patients in its Medical College, as the frontline health services became overwhelmed from the coronavirus pandemic over the coming eeks.

Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad along with the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar visited the hospital on Monday.

Principal Sargodha Medical College, Dr Humaira Akram and Director Implementation Mubashar Tariq briefed the Vice Chancellor and Deputy Commissioner about the arrangements for medical and paramedical staff and all other facilities provided at the hospital. A high dependency unit would also work 24/7 in the hospital, they informed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said Sargodha University was the first public sector university to build field hospital for corona patients. The hospital was built on very short notice and equipped with all the facilities where doctors and paramedics from SMC would perform their duties.

Appreciating the efforts and community services of Sargodha University, the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha said the role of doctors and paramedics from SMC would be remembered forever and the district administration would also cooperate with them.

It is worth mentioning that the Agricultural College and the Medical College of the university were also hosting quarantine centers of 237 beds and 660 beds respectively.