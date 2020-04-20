UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sargodha University Established Field Hospital In Its Medical College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:41 PM

Sargodha University established field hospital in its Medical College

Sargodha University established a field hospital having capacity of 80 patients in its Medical College, as the frontline health services became overwhelmed from the coronavirus pandemic over the coming eeks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Sargodha University established a field hospital having capacity of 80 patients in its Medical College, as the frontline health services became overwhelmed from the coronavirus pandemic over the coming eeks.

Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad along with the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar visited the hospital on Monday.

Principal Sargodha Medical College, Dr Humaira Akram and Director Implementation Mubashar Tariq briefed the Vice Chancellor and Deputy Commissioner about the arrangements for medical and paramedical staff and all other facilities provided at the hospital. A high dependency unit would also work 24/7 in the hospital, they informed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said Sargodha University was the first public sector university to build field hospital for corona patients. The hospital was built on very short notice and equipped with all the facilities where doctors and paramedics from SMC would perform their duties.

Appreciating the efforts and community services of Sargodha University, the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha said the role of doctors and paramedics from SMC would be remembered forever and the district administration would also cooperate with them.

It is worth mentioning that the Agricultural College and the Medical College of the university were also hosting quarantine centers of 237 beds and 660 beds respectively.

Related Topics

Sargodha All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rupee strengthens by 08 paisas against dollar in i ..

4 minutes ago

Australian rugby players' pay slashed 60 percent o ..

4 minutes ago

Ghana lifts virus lockdown on key regions

4 minutes ago

Merkel anxious as Germany begins opening up

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Peak in Russia Yet Ahead - Putin

4 minutes ago

Two minors drowned in Lakki Marwat

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.