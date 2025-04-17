Sargodha University, NCHD collaborate to boost literacy through student-led initiative

The Directorate of Academics, in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), organised a two-day training workshop at the University of Sargodha as part of the “Each One Teach One” initiative.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Directorate of Academics, in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), organised a two-day training workshop at the University of Sargodha as part of the “Each One Teach One” initiative.

The program aims to enhance Pakistan’s literacy rate by engaging university students in the cause of adult education.

Students from the departments of Pharmacy, Software Engineering, and Information Technology participated in the training. Following the workshop, each trained student is expected to teach at least one illiterate person in their community.

The workshop was attended by Dr. Uzma Shehzadi Director Academics UoS, Ali Abid Naqvi district officer child welfare bureau Sargodha, Deputy Director NCHD Sargodha Mahar Umar Daraz Jhawari, Asif Ali Tarar Assistant Director NCHD Sargodha, field officers from NCHD Sargodha Asia Bibi, Muhammad Ali Raza, Zulkaif Nazir, Sumaira Shehzadi, EMISO Allah Baksh and faculty members from Pharmacy, Software engineering and IT department.

Dr.

Uzma Shehzadi highlighted that this initiative aligns with our vision to empower students not only with academic knowledge but also with a strong sense of social responsibility. She elaborated that through 'Each One Teach One' we aim to bridge the literacy gap and instill a culture of giving back to the community.

Asif Ali Tarar stated that NCHD is dedicated to promote literacy and education in Pakistan. He said that through this initiative, we envision a society where every individual has access to basic education and we believe that by engaging students in this initiative we can create a ripple effect of positive change in our society.

Mahar Umar Daraz Jhawari said that Students received hands-on instruction from professional trainers and showcased their learning through stage presentations. NCHD conducted a baseline assessment of the learners whom the students will teach.

He also said that we have provided essential educational materials, including three Urdu books, one basic mathematics book, and one teacher's guide, to support the learners.