Sargodha University opens up registration for 7th Convocation in Nov

Sargodha University (SU) has commenced the registration process for its seventh convocation, which will held in the last week of November

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Sargodha University (SU) has commenced the registration process for its seventh convocation, which will held in the last week of November

A total of 569 position holders of undergraduate, graduate programs and 31 PhD students will be conferred degrees, medals, merit certificates and prize during the convocation ceremony.

The University said that all passing out students of Bachelor,Master,MS and MPhil Programs, who have completed their degree requirements under the semester and annual system in 2016 and 2017, would be eligible for registration before October, 31.

All PhDs who have completed degree requirement in the year 2019 were also eligible for the registration process, the SU said adding that students whom failed to register themselves, would not be allowed to take part of convocation.

The aspiring eligible students can get themselves registered through a web portal https://su.edu.pk/convocation/, specially designed for the convocation registration process available at University website https://su.

edu.pk.

The University Administration has also asked eligible graduates to must receive their registration cards and entry passes from their respective departments.

The position-holders and PhDs were required to receive their registration cards and entry passes from Degree Cell of the Controller's Office, Sargodha University.

The Administration has also made it mandatory for all the participants to display invitation cards and national identity at entrance to the convocation venue. mobile phones, electronic devices, bags, etc would not be allowed to be carried along.

It may be added that this would be the second consecutive convocation of Sargodha University in the year 2019.

In its last convocation, 78,701 students were awarded degrees inthe disciplines of Medical and Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture,Sciences, Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences.