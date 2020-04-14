UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sargodha University Received 3,000 Face Masks From China University (HNU)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:44 PM

Sargodha University received 3,000 face masks from China University (HNU)

Sargodha University received 3,000 face masks on Tuesday from China's Henan Normal University (HNU) to combat the shortage in the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):Sargodha University received 3,000 face masks on Tuesday from China's Henan Normal University (HNU) to combat the shortage in the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

The representative of HNU Salena Wang handed over the face masks to the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad while Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies Dr Fazal ur Rehman and Chinese Language teachers were also present at the movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that China has always offered its unflinching support to the people of Pakistan at the time of need.

Sargodha University had organized a solidarity walk in February along with the Chinese teachers, actively participated in a walk to express solidarity and support to China in its struggle against the coronavirus was highly appreciated by Chinese counterparts, Dr Ahmad added.

He informed that Sargodha University and China's Henan Normal University (HNU) have signed a MoU, which guides the activities of SU's Confucius Institute as well as other areas of mutual cooperation.

Prof Li Xuezhi, the Vice President HNU assured full support to Sargodha University in the fight against coronavirus through a condolence letter on April 1.

In the letter, Prof Li shared the fact that China had overcome the disease with united efforts and continued its academic activities through online teaching. For the prevention of epidemic, the HNU donated 3,000 masks to Sargodha University.

"Sargodha University is the long-term cooperative partner of our school. The two universities have reached a high degree of consensus on academic exchanges and cooperation. We hope to build the Confucius Institute into a typical understanding one. At this special time, we will support you and always be with you. We strongly believe you will overcome the difficulties by the virus and will defeat the epidemic in the end" the letter read.

On the occasion, Salena Wang said, "We will continue to support Pakistan in the battle against coronavirus outbreak as students, staff and faculty of Sargodha University did when China was fighting against the pandemic".

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage China Sargodha February April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Reaches 1,3 ..

45 seconds ago

Greece to begin relocating migrant children amid c ..

46 seconds ago

AVLC arrests two motorbike lifters, recovers two s ..

47 seconds ago

Traders announce to open markets from Wednesday

49 seconds ago

DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat centre in Sargodha

50 seconds ago

Hafeez hopeful of world plan to save developing co ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.