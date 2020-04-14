Sargodha University received 3,000 face masks from China University (HNU)

Sargodha University received 3,000 face masks on Tuesday from China's Henan Normal University (HNU) to combat the shortage in the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):Sargodha University received 3,000 face masks on Tuesday from China's Henan Normal University (HNU) to combat the shortage in the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

The representative of HNU Salena Wang handed over the face masks to the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad while Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies Dr Fazal ur Rehman and Chinese Language teachers were also present at the movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that China has always offered its unflinching support to the people of Pakistan at the time of need.

Sargodha University had organized a solidarity walk in February along with the Chinese teachers, actively participated in a walk to express solidarity and support to China in its struggle against the coronavirus was highly appreciated by Chinese counterparts, Dr Ahmad added.

He informed that Sargodha University and China's Henan Normal University (HNU) have signed a MoU, which guides the activities of SU's Confucius Institute as well as other areas of mutual cooperation.

Prof Li Xuezhi, the Vice President HNU assured full support to Sargodha University in the fight against coronavirus through a condolence letter on April 1.

In the letter, Prof Li shared the fact that China had overcome the disease with united efforts and continued its academic activities through online teaching. For the prevention of epidemic, the HNU donated 3,000 masks to Sargodha University.

"Sargodha University is the long-term cooperative partner of our school. The two universities have reached a high degree of consensus on academic exchanges and cooperation. We hope to build the Confucius Institute into a typical understanding one. At this special time, we will support you and always be with you. We strongly believe you will overcome the difficulties by the virus and will defeat the epidemic in the end" the letter read.

On the occasion, Salena Wang said, "We will continue to support Pakistan in the battle against coronavirus outbreak as students, staff and faculty of Sargodha University did when China was fighting against the pandemic".