Sargodha University, SCCI Join Hands For Digital Media Training
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 06:38 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Department of Communication and Media Studies, University of Sargodha, and the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have agreed to enter into a strategic partnership through a consultancy agreement aimed at empowering local businesses with advanced branding and digital media skills.
According to a press release issued on Friday, the agreement would include a series of training and consultancy sessions designed specifically for industries in Sargodha. Key focus areas include: Strategic brand, development and market positioning, Best practices in business branding, Digital media marketing, including social media, content strategy, and online advertising and Influencer engagement strategies for increased brand visibility.
As part of the initiative, the SCCI would also allocate social media management projects from various local businesses to the University’s Department of Communication and Media Studies. This would offer students valuable hands-on experience while supporting local businesses in enhancing their digital presence.
In addition, the SCCI has expressed its commitment to fostering media innovation and youth development by announcing its willingness to sponsor UOS tv and FM 98.2, the official media platforms of the University of Sargodha. This sponsorship aims to promote media education and open new avenues for academic-industry collaboration.
